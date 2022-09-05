GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 36,342 Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Lannett as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lannett by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

