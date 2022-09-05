JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.96 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Independent Bank worth $21,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $76.89 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,181 shares of company stock worth $683,824 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

