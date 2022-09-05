JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Assurant worth $21,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $325,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $158.90 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.79. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

