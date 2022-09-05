JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383,270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.73% of CNO Financial Group worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

CNO opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

