Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.47% of Ladder Capital worth $22,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,850,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 467,652 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ladder Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 89.45, a current ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Ladder Capital Profile
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
