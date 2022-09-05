OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of OGE Energy worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after buying an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,959,000 after buying an additional 181,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,178,000 after buying an additional 327,872 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,527,000 after buying an additional 706,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

