Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

