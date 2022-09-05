JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 181,976 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $23,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $91.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91.

