Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AUTL opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.