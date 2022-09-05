JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $396.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $382.00 to $396.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

