Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $383.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.57.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.7 %

LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.06.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,590,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.