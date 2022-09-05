Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.06.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.