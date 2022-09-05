MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.47.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

