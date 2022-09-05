Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Insider Acquires A$19,962.51 in Stock

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Rating) insider Denis Wagner bought 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,962.51 ($13,959.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wagners Company Profile

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Materials & Services, Composite Fibre Technology, and Earth Friendly Concrete segments. The Construction Materials & Services segment primarily provides cement, flyash, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, aggregates, and reinforcing steel.

