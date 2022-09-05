Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Coupa Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COUP opened at $56.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,838,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,120,000 after buying an additional 104,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,655,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile



Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

