The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.
Clorox Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Clorox Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
