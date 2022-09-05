The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Clorox Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Clorox

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

