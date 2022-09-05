Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 188,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

