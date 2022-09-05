Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,932.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $84,448.19. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 543,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,345 shares of company stock worth $208,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

