Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

UMGNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Universal Music Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UMGNF opened at $18.73 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

