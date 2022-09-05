Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) versus Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Head to Head Analysis

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45% Lizhi 0.32% 2.59% 1.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Lizhi $332.60 million 0.14 -$19.97 million $0.02 45.02

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Lizhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lizhi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tiga Acquisition and Lizhi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lizhi has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 788.89%. Given Lizhi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lizhi beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

