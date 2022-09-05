Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) vs. POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Head to Head Analysis

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sumco alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sumco and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.25%. Given POET Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 12.20% 9.89% 6.26% POET Technologies N/A -83.49% -76.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumco and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.50 $374.20 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $210,000.00 674.45 -$15.67 million ($0.49) -7.88

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

Summary

Sumco beats POET Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

(Get Rating)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About POET Technologies

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.