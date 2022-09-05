EZFill (EZFL) and Its Peers Critical Review

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EZFill to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EZFill and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get EZFill alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 181 987 1394 36 2.49

EZFill presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.79%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 20.59%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.31 EZFill Competitors $8.00 billion $270.68 million 6.86

This table compares EZFill and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EZFill’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -65.29% -57.67% EZFill Competitors -3.59% -1.63% 0.06%

Summary

EZFill competitors beat EZFill on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

EZFill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.