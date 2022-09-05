Greenidge Generation (GREE) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Greenidge Generation to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 381 2534 4694 60 2.58

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.22%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -63.43% -1,497.79% -11.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.56 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -11.38

Greenidge Generation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Greenidge Generation rivals beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

