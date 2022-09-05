CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) versus Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Head-To-Head Contrast

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CIBT Education Group and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Valuation & Earnings

Nerdy has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 97.74%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Nerdy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $48.00 million 0.64 $3.71 million ($0.02) -22.45 Nerdy $140.66 million 3.37 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -17.35

CIBT Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy. CIBT Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nerdy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group -2.67% -0.88% -0.35% Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89%

Summary

Nerdy beats CIBT Education Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIBT Education Group

(Get Rating)

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies; and English as a Second Language, and accounting programs in China. In addition, it recruits international students and on-ground concierge services for various kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, universities, and colleges in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.