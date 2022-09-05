Head to Head Comparison: BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BeiGene and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $1.18 billion 14.68 -$1.41 billion ($20.42) -8.17 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BeiGene and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 0 1 5 0 2.83 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

BeiGene presently has a consensus price target of $299.25, suggesting a potential upside of 79.32%. Given BeiGene’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BeiGene is more favorable than TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of BeiGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BeiGene and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -187.65% -38.58% -27.34% TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BeiGene beats TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company's clinical stage drug candidates comprise Zanubrutinib, a BTK inhibitor to treat lymphomas; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat solid and hematological cancers; Lifirafenib and BGB-3245 to treat melanoma, NSCLC, and endometrial cancer; and Sitravatinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor to treat NSCLC, melanoma, and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage drug candidates also include BGB-A333, a PD-L1 inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; Ociperlimab, a TIGIT inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; BGB-11417, a small molecule Bcl-2 inhibitor to treat mature B-cell malignancies; BGB-A445, an OX40 agonist antibody to treat solid tumors; Zanidatamab, a bispecific HER2 inhibitor to treat breast and gastric cancer; BGB-A425, a T-cell immunoglobulin and mucin-domain containing-3 inhibitor to treat various solid tumors; and BGB-15025, a small molecule inhibitor of HPK1. The company has strategic collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, and Bristol Myers Squibb company. BeiGene, Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells. SHAPE is its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation has research collaboration with Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research to examine SMAC-mimetics, including birinapant in the treatment of infectious disease. The company was formerly known as Gentara Corporation and changed its name to TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation in January 2006. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.