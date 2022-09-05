ReNew Energy Global (RNW) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ReNew Energy Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global’s competitors have a beta of -1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -26.87% -7.12% -1.45% ReNew Energy Global Competitors -6.75% 6.50% 2.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million -$211.00 million -6.35 ReNew Energy Global Competitors $9.22 billion $453.29 million 4.66

ReNew Energy Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ReNew Energy Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 ReNew Energy Global Competitors 555 3346 3142 61 2.38

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.87%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 6.22%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global competitors beat ReNew Energy Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.