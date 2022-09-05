GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OpGen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OpGen Stock Down 1.7 %

OPGN stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OpGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.61%. Equities analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.