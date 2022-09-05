GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $58,000 Investment in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

