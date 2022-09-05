GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,393 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 685,369 shares during the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

CRNT opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

