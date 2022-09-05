Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,076,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 165,849 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,405 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

EVC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.