Critical Survey: XOS (XOS) vs. Its Rivals

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare XOS to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XOS and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2100 2880 33 2.47

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 390.02%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 39.17%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XOS has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s peers have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% XOS Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -7.10 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 12.46

XOS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

XOS peers beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

