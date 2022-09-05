Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

AVNS stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.18 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

