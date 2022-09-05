ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,933 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CureVac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 51,856 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period.

Get CureVac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

CureVac Stock Performance

CureVac Profile

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. CureVac has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.