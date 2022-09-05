Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,865,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.