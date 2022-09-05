Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72,236 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Amazon.com worth $3,103,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

