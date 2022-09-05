Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.