Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Trading Up 4.1 %

GLNG stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

