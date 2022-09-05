Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Duluth worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $7.91 on Monday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

