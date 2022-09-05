Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $313,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $127.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

