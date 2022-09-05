Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $313,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %
AMZN opened at $127.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
