Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Arch Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $141.85 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.65.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

