Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 61.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 19.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.60. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

