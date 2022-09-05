Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,437 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 308,140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

UEC stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

