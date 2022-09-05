Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,863 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Shares of PDD opened at $72.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

