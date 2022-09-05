Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $7,403,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Avid Technology by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

AVID opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

