Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CIM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

