Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,656 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,566,000. Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,678,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,876,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

