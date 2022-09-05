Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $265,000 Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in InnovAge by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,220,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

InnovAge Stock Up 1.4 %

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.38 million, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.18. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.