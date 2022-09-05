Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,991 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000.

NSTG opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

