Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.83% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.