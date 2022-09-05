Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

